Robert Hanssen | 60 Minutes Archive

In 2001, Lesley Stahl reported on "The Secret Life of Robert Hanssen." The former FBI agent was convicted of spying for Russia, and began serving a life sentence in 2002. He died in prison this week at the age of 79.
