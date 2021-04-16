Live

Robert Durst sentenced to 7 years in prison

Real estate heir Robert Durst is going to serve 7 years in prison for a weapon charge in Louisiana. However Durst still faces a murder charge in California. Erin Moriarty joins CBSN's Josh Elliott with the latest.
