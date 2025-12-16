Rob Reiner said comedy legends were regulars in his childhood home Imagine comedy greats Mel Brooks, Sid Caesar, Norman Lear, and Groucho Marx swinging by your house. That was the reality for Rob Reiner growing up with his famous father, Carl Reiner. He told Lesley Stahl last year that he thought it was normal until he went to is friends' houses and realized it was "not so funny over there." Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead inside their Los Angeles home over the weekend.