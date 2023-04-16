RIP Medical Debt: Abolishing crippling health care debts At any time, one in five American households bears medical debt, the cause in a majority of U.S. bankruptcies. Since 2014, the charity RIP Medical Debt has abolished more than $8.5 billion worth of medical bills for five million Americans, by buying up delinquent medical debt at pennies on the dollar, just as debt collectors do, and abolishing it. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with the co-founder and president of RIP Medical Debt, and with a Georgia preschool teacher whose $1,500 medical debt, that had dogged her for years, was suddenly erased.