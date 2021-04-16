Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ringling Bros. elephants perform final circus act

The traveling elephants of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed their final act Sunday night in Rhode Island. Their departure comes after a shift in public opinion about the animals' welfare. Dana Jacobson reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.