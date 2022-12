Richmond, Va. removes its last Confederate statue: CBS News Flash Dec. 13, 2022 Richmond, Va. had more Confederate statues than any U.S. city two years ago. But the former capital of the Confederacy removed its last city-owned Confederate statue Monday. Five batches of ByHeart baby formula have been voluntarily recalled due to possible bacterial cross-contamination. And two songwriters have dropped a lawsuit claiming Taylor Swift copied their lyrics in her 2014 chart-topping hit "Shake It Off."