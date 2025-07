Richard Kind: Quite happy being just a little famous You may not know his name, but there's a good chance you've seen Richard Kind – on TV, in films or on Broadway. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook finds out how the Tony-nominated actor (recognizable from shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Only Murders in the Building") measures success, and goes behind-the-scenes of the Netflix show, "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney," where Kind serves as announcer and sidekick.