Jury finds Jan. 6 rioter who sat at Nancy Pelosi's desk guilty of all charges The Arkansas man who was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021, with his foot up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk has been found guilty of eight criminal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more on the verdict, plus the latest on the political standoff over the debt ceiling.