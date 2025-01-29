Watch CBS News

RFK Jr. on "Nazi death camps" comments about CDC

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) grilled Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about past comments he has made about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likening the agency to "Nazi death camps" and "sexual abusers."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.