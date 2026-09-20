Retiring Smithsonian head Lonnie Bunch on protecting history In 2019, Lonnie G. Bunch III became both the first historian and the first African American to serve as Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. Now 73, Bunch has announced he is retiring. He talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about fulfilling and enriching the Smithsonian's mandate. He also talks about pressure from the Trump White House questioning the patriotism of Smithsonian staff, and why the museums' mission – to protect history – includes giving America a full picture of itself.