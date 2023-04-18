Retired marine helping veterans struggling with mental health through art therapy In our series More Perfect Union we aim to show that what unites us as Americans is far greater than what divides us. In the U.S., it is estimated that about 41% of veterans struggle with their mental health. From depression and anxiety to sleep disorders or ptsd. 36-year-old Jessica Rambo is a retired marine who traveled coast-to-coast on a bus she named "the painted buffalo" to help veterans struggling with their mental health through art therapy. Rambo says she has found a new way to help serve her country.