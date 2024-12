Retired FBI official on Trump picking Kash Patel to lead agency President-elect Donald Trump tapped Kash Patel to be the next FBI director over the weekend, a move that was met with outrage from Democrats and some former Trump officials. Current FBI director Christopher Wray's 10-year term is not due to end until 2027. Chris Piehota, former executive assistant director of the FBI, joined CBS News to discuss Patel.