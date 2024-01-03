Border Entry Points
Harvard President
"Volcanic World"
"Miracle" Plane Escape
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ruling barring him from ballot
Threats made to capitols in at least 5 states prompt evacuations, searches
Health officials are monitoring a triple threat of respiratory illnesses
Kennedy cousin sues after conviction in teen's 1975 killing was overturned
1st U.S. execution by nitrogen gas would cause "humiliating death," experts say
Imam fatally shot outside New Jersey mosque
SpaceX fired workers who criticized Elon Musk, labor officials say
Harvard professor says school's president was "brought down by a mob"
Ford recalls nearly 113,000 F-150 pickups over rear axle problem
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
Resume tips for new job search in 2024
Even though the job market cooled slightly in November, it remains strong by historic standards. Amanda Augustine, a career expert at TopResume, joins CBS News with advice for people looking for a new job in 2024.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On