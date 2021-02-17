Free CBS News App
Researchers look to learn if COVID-19 shot prompts strong immune response in kids
Around 300 kids in the U.K. have volunteered to take part in a trial to test the effectiveness of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Charlie D'Agata reports.
