Election Live Updates: Battle for the White House hinges on a few states
CBS News' Full Election Results
Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election ballot update
Russia frets over U.S. election uncertainty, but likely relishes it
Biden: "We believe we will be the winners" when counting is done
Trump sues over ballot counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia
Americans feel "high anxiety" with election outcome uncertain
Here's what would happen during a recount in Wisconsin
Democrats' path to Senate leadership looks increasingly unlikely
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground states to watch
The races that could determine who controls the Senate
Prominent Republicans condemn Trump's false victory claim
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit "frivolous"
Mitch McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky
Sarah McBride becomes first transgender state senator
Lindsey Graham wins reelection, CBS News projects
QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene wins House seat
Ocasio-Cortez projected to win second term in House
Republicans clinging to Senate majority as races wind down
Republicans are clinging to crucial Senate seats as Democrats vie for the majority in the final races. Nancy Cordes reports.
