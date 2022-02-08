Live

Republican National Committee censures members investigating January 6 attack on the Capitol

The Republican National Committee voted to censure Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for serving on the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. On "Red & Blue," CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jang discusses this and other political developments with CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns.
