Republican lawmakers react to Hunter Biden plea deal collapse

A plea agreement between federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden fell apart Wednesday. The judge refused to sign off on a deal that would have seen the president's son enter guilty pleas to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversion program in lieu of pleading guilty to a felony gun possession count. CBS News' Catherine Herridge and Scott MacFarlane joined "America Decides" to break down what happened in the courtroom and Capitol Hill's reaction.
