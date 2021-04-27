Live

Chaffetz faces angry town hall

Utah Republican Jason Chaffetz was booed and yelled at by a crowd at a town hall. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN to explain why lawmakers are being greeting with protests in their home districts.
