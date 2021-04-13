Live

Watch CBSN Live

Republican field narrows ahead of NH primary

The Republican field has narrowed ahead of the New Hampshire primary with Mike Huckabee, Rand Paul and Rick Santorum dropping out after the Iowa caucus. Republican Strategist Leslie Sanchez joins CBSN to talk politics.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.