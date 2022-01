Representative Jamie Raskin talks January 6 and son’s death ahead of Capitol attack anniversary Congressman Jamie Raskin, who served as lead impeachment manager of former President Trump's second impeachment trial and is on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, joined “CBS Mornings” on Monday to discuss his new book "Unthinkable." The book covers the impeachment and the death of Raskin’s son, who died just days before the Capitol siege.