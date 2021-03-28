Live

Reporters talk about race relations in America

CBSN's Vlad Duthiers talks to CBS News Associate Producer Jonathan Blakely who covered the Ferguson protest extensively. The two take some time to discuss race in America and how a new generation can impact the changing time.
