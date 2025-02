Reporter's Notebook: The day Abe Lincoln reframed his image A photograph and a speech changed the course of American history on this day in 1860. In a studio in New York City, aspiring presidential candidate Abe Lincoln stood for a portrait to prove he wasn't, as one newspaper called him, "the leanest, lankiest, most ungainly mass of legs, arms and hatchet face ever strung upon a single frame." John Dickerson explains.