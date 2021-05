Rep. Trey Gowdy says memo won't impact Mueller probe Rep Trey Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina, is one of the only members of Congress to read the documents underlying the so-called Nunes memo. He says the memo shouldn't be construed as an attack on the FBI or Robert Mueller's investigation. CBS News White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan interviewed the retiring congressman on Sunday's "Face the Nation" and joined CBSN to discuss.