Rep. Tony Gonzales says L.A. protests are "tip of the iceberg" as deportations escalate Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the protests in Los Angeles over the weekend are the "tip of the iceberg" as the Trump administration escalates its deportation efforts. "It's not going to be just L.A., it'll be cities across the country as we continue to deport people," Gonzales added.