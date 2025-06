Rep. Michael McCaul says Americans "will not reelect us" if GOP votes against Trump bill GOP Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that President Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" is "good for the nation." He says Republicans will vote for the bill because "they know that their jobs are at risk, not just from the president, but from … the American people, our base back home, will not reelect us to office if we vote no on this."