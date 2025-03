Rep. Jim Himes says Waltz "distorted the law" in Venezuelan deportations After the Trump administration deported 238 male Venezuelan citizens last weekend despite a legal battle, Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz "distorted the law" in the deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, which requires a declaration of war.