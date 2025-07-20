Rep. Jim Himes says intel chief Tulsi Gabbard's post on 2016 election is a "dangerous lie" Democratic Rep. Jim Himes told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's claim about the 2016 election is a "dangerous lie." Gabbard's office released a statement Friday stating it had evidence that former President Barack Obama's administration attempted to undermine President Trump's 2016 election win over Hillary Clinton, despite a bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee investigation finding that the U.S. intelligence community assessment of Russian interference in the 2016 election was correct.