Rep. Jamie Raskin hopes to be top Democrat on House Oversight Committee Rep. Jamie Raskin is aiming to be the top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, a panel which could have a significant impact on the next Congress as the House shifts from Blue to Red. CBS News contributor Ashley Etienne, former communications director for both Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the new Congress in 2023.