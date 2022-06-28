Rep. Deborah Ross of North Carolina slams Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is having a ripple effect across the country. In North Carolina, several lawmakers are looking to reinstate a 20-week ban on abortions. Democratic Congresswoman Deborah Ross, who represents the state's 2nd congressional district, spoke to CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano about her fight and why she expects the court’s decision to have a devastating impact on families across the country.