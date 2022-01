Representative Bustos on U.S. weighing possible intervention in Ukraine President Biden says there are no circumstances in which the U.S. will be sending troops into Ukraine. His remarks come as the U.S. prepares to send thousands of troops to Eastern Europe in case Russia invades its neighboring country. Representative Cheri Bustos joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the Biden administration's latest efforts surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other notable news of the day from Washington.