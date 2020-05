Reopened Virginia restaurant fills dining room with midcentury mannequins Virginia's The Inn at Little Washington reopened Friday evening with an inventive solution in place. To make the restaurant feel fuller -- and a bit more entertaining -- world-renowned chef Patrick O'Connell has filled the dining room with mannequins, creatively dressed in 1940s clothing. Ed O'Keefe speaks to O'Connell about his theatrical choice, and how he got his start in cooking.