Reno's Hillary Schieve says mayors need a bigger voice in Washington For decades, Reno, Nevada, was a gambling mecca but when casinos fell on hard times, Reno struggled. Now, the city has reinvented itself as a tech hub. Since Mayor Hillary Schieve took office in November 2014, the city's unemployment rate has steadily declined. Schieve joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what she did to transform Reno, why mayors need a seat at the table in Washington, and the national issues that are causing "sheer panic" for her constituents.