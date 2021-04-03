Live

Watch CBSN Live

Remembering the life and music of B.B. King

Legendary blues musician B.B. King passed away Thursday at the age of 89. King's award-winning career spanned decades and served to inspire generations of guitarists. CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason takes a look back at King's life and music.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.