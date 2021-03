"Reimagine Safety," a new project from The Washington Post's editorial board, aims to rethink policing and develop new tools A new project by The Washington Post's editorial board, "Reimagine Safety," explores alternatives for handling public safety situations with less police intervention. The project comes nearly a year after George Floyd's death in police custody, sparking massive protests. Molly Roberts, an editorial writer for The Washington Post, joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the project.