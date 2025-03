Reflecting on five years since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world On this day five years ago, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, shutting down daily life, crippling the economy and reshaping public health. More than 1.1 million Americans died by the time the WHO said it was no longer a global health emergency in May 2023. Dr. Ashish Jha, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, joins "CBS Mornings" to reflect on the impact and progress since.