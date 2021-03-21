Live

Red Lobster sold for $2.1B

Darden Restaurants says it is selling its seafood chain Red Lobster in a $2.1 billion cash deal. Darden also owns Olive Garden. Both restaurants have been losing business recently. Jill Wagner has that story and more MoneyWatch headlines.
