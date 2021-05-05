Red Cross CEO addresses criticism of how they use donations The federal government has designated the American Red Cross to co-lead mass care during disasters including providing shelters, food and emergency supplies. In Texas, it has helped put more than 32,000 people in shelters following Hurricane Harvey. Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross, joins "CBS This Morning" from Austin to discuss the challenges they've faced in getting supplies to Harvey victims and what percentage of donations goes to services for those victims.