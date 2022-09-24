CBS News App
Recession fears mount as U.S. stocks fall sharply
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and NASDAQ each lost more than 1.5% on Friday, with the Dow closing at its lowest level since late 2020. CBS News correspondent Michael George has more on the troubling economic trends.
