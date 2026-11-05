Has Hollywood Run Out of Ideas? Scrubs is back. Malcolm in the Middle is back. Girls, Glee and Clueless are on the way, and Harry Potter starts all over again on Christmas Day. Has Hollywood run out of ideas, or just run out of nerve? Vlad and Kelly are breaking down reboots vs. revivals vs. spinoffs, the corporate strategy of nostalgia, and… maybe even making a plea to every show runner: don't ruin our endings. Plus a game of Reboot or Cancel, and this week's cocktail—Déjà Brew Espresso Martinis—sponsored by Ketel One and Mr. Black. More