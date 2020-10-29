Reality for unemployed Americans during the pandemic As a result of the pandemic, more than 22 million Americans have lost their jobs in March and April. Though about half of those laid off are working again, others are struggling to find new roles. "CBS This Morning" spoke with several workers who were faced with unemployment and a tough job market, but have made strides in order to find new careers. LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth also joins the show after a new LinkedIn survey found 39% of people who became jobless during the pandemic feel anxious, and 46% have lied about being out of work.