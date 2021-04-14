Live

Watch CBSN Live

Reagan biographer remembers Nancy Reagan

Former first lady died from heart failure in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was 94 years old. Author Craig Shirley has written three best-selling biographies on the Reagans and joined CBSN to reflect on her legacy.
