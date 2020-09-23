RBG lies in repose at Supreme Court, as Trump prepares to name next nominee CBS News has confirmed that federal judge Amy Coney Barrett visited the White House for a second time Tuesday. President Trump says he will name his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court this Saturday. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Politico White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar spoke to "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about what Republicans want to accomplish with this Supreme Court pick.