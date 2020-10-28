Rare look at Operation Warp Speed's unprecedented effort to produce, distribute COVID-19 vaccine The Trump administration's nearly $10 billion program is already producing tens of millions of vaccine doses, even before it is known which vaccine candidates can be proven safe and effective. In a rare interview, retired Lieutenant General Paul Ostrowski, director for supply, production and distribution, told Dr. Tara Narula how they are achieving what he calls a Herculean task without sacrificing safety.