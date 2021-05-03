Rare collection of James Baldwin's work on display in NYC James Baldwin is widely considered to be one of the most influential writers and social critics of the 20th century. This year marks the 30th anniversary of his death. There has been a recent revival of interest in Baldwin's work, in part because of the Oscar-nominated film "I Am Not Your Negro." Now, the public can view a rare collection of Baldwin's work at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City, and a collector's edition of Baldwin's "The Fire Next Time" is also being released Monday featuring photos by Steve Schapiro.