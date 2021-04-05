Live

Rare case of plague kills healthy Colorado teen

Health officials confirmed that the plague killed 16-year-old high school athlete Taylor Gaes. He may have contracted the bacteria from a flea bite at his family's ranch. Holly Phillips joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.
