Addressing racism "starts with a conversation," rapper and activist China Mac says Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the California-based advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate has reported more than 3,000 hate incidents nationwide directed at Asian Americans. Some have blamed politicians, including former President Trump, for encouraging hate speech after he blamed China for COVID-19. China Mac, a New York-based rapper and anti-racism activist, joins CBSN to discuss the spike in violence against Asian Americans.