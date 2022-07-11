Watch CBS News

Raging wildfire threatens Yosemite's iconic giant sequoias

Firefighters are racing to save Yosemite's giant sequoias, which are thousands of years old, from a raging wildfire. The plan is to protect the ancient trees with a sprinkler system. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.