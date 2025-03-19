Radio Free Europe sues over U.S. funding cuts Broadcast Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is suing the U.S. Agency for Global Media as it looks to restore its U.S. government funding. In the complaint, the organization argues in part, "For decades, Congress has appropriated funding... in recognition of the critical role that Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty plays in providing accurate, uncensored news in countries where a free press is threatened." One journalist who has experienced life in a place without a free press is Alsu Kurmasheva, who was held captive in Russia for nearly a year. She's now a press freedom advocate for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and joined CBS News to discuss the lawsuit and the broadcaster's mission.