Rachel Morin's mother recounts daughter's murder at White House briefing Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, joined the White House press briefing Wednesday, describing the 2023 murder of her daughter. Victor Martinez-Hernandez was found guilty of Rachel Morin's killing earlier this week. According to law enforcement, Martinez-Hernandez entered the U.S. illegally from El Salvador in 2023 and has known ties to gangs.