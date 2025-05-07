Pet raccoon caught with meth pipe during traffic stop in Ohio A raccoon was caught holding a meth pipe during a traffic stop in Springfield Township, Ohio, footage from police shows. An officer conducted a traffic stop because the car's registered owner had an active warrant and suspended driver's license, according to the Springfield Township Police Department. After the stop, "things took an unusual turn," police said, when a "pet" raccoon named Chewy was seen with a meth pipe in its mouth. The discovery led police to inspect the car further and find methamphetamine, crack cocaine and three used glass meth pipes, authorities said. The driver faces multiple charges, including possession of drugs, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and citation for driving under suspension. Chewy was unharmed, police said.